Two more WWE NXT Superstars are now official for the NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Tonight’s NXT episode saw Tiffany Stratton defeat Indi Hartwell to qualify, while Lyra Valkyria defeated Ivy Nile to earn her spot.

Stratton and Valkyria now join Gigi Dolin and Zoey Stark as confirmed entrants in the Women’s Ladder Match. WWE has announced that there will be five competitors in the match, but it now looks like NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will defend in the bout, making it a Fatal 6 Way, as it was reported on Tuesday that she is cleared to compete, and should be worked back into the storylines soon.

The fifth competitor will qualify next week in a Last Chance Triple Threat Qualifier with Nile vs. Hartwell vs. Sol Ruca. It’s possible that WWE will also confirm Perez for the Ladder Match on next week’s go-home show, making it a Fatal 6 Way.

WWE did the injury angle with Perez earlier this month following her Roadblock win over Meiko Satomura, but it was then reported that Perez was suffering from a legitimate undisclosed medical issue that may keep her from Stand & Deliver, even though she was seen training after the Satomura bout. Despite this week’s report that she is cleared to compete, Perez took to Twitter on Tuesday and said she doesn’t know when she will be back.

“I can’t thank the @WWENXT Universe enough for all the thoughts and prayers over the past two weeks. The outpouring of support fills my heart. I wish I had better news, but the doctors are saying we’re no closer to finding out what happened to me at RoadBlock,” she wrote in an apparent storyline update. She added in a follow-up tweet, “I’m very frustrated, but I promise I’ll be back, stronger than ever, but I just don’t know when! <3" The 2023 NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. There will be a special start time of 1pm ET to accommodate viewing of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Below is the updated card, along with the full tweets from Perez and related footage from NXT: Hosts: Pretty Deadly

NXT Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca or Indi Hartwell or Ivy Nile

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will likely end up defending her title in this match, or it will be for the vacant title. More participants may qualify soon.

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT North American Title

4 opponents to be picked by the champion vs. Wes Lee (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c)

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

