Impact Wrestling has officially announced that Impact World Champion Alex Shelley will defend his title against NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi at Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls.

Impact is billing Tanahashi vs. Shelley as a Dream Match. The two have worked numerous multi-man bouts since 2008, on the same team and against each other, but this will be their first-ever singles match. As seen below, Shelley issued a challenge to Tanahashi this week, and it’s now been announced that he accepted the challenge.

The Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, August 20 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will air live on FITE, and tickets are still available. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Impact World Champion Alex Shelley (c)

Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush and Trey Miguel vs. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and Mike Bailey

BREAKING: @fakekinkade has laid out a HUGE challenge to @tanahashi1_100 for an IMPACT World Championship match at #MultiverseUnited2 on August 20 in the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA! @njpwglobal Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/QqMDilHO7V pic.twitter.com/hvjiaqAFAe — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 26, 2023

