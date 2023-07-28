A Three-Way Tag Team Ladder Match for the Philly Cheesesteak Cup has been announced for NJPW’s All Star Junior Festival USA event.

The match will feature IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and CMLL World Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero vs. GCW World Champion Blake Christian and Master Wato vs. DOUKI and Low Rider.

There’s no word yet on what the Philly Cheesesteak Cup will look like, but the name of the Cup is fitting as it will be fought for in Philadelphia, home of the original cheesesteak.

NJPW noted in their match announcement, “The All Star Junior Festival has the second match added to its lineup, and in the true spirit of the Festival it’s a… unique one. A ladder match will determine the winner of the first ever Philly Cheesesteak Cup, with three unique teams taking to the ring. Of the trio of teams, DOUKI and Low Rider are the only duo to have teamed up together on the Mexican indie scene. Then there’s the spectacular prospect of both Blake Christian with Master Wato, and Rocky Romero with Hiromu Takahashi, but with neither of these combinations exactly similar in terms of character, can they even work well enough together to climb the ladder to success and… sandwiches? Find out August 19!”

NJPW All Star Junior Festival USA will take place on Saturday, August 19 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Tickets are still available, and the event will air live as a pay-per-view on NJPW World. Below is the updated card:

Three-Way Tag Team Ladder Match for the Philly Cheesesteak Cup

DOUKI and Low Rider vs. GCW World Champion Blake Christian and Master Wato vs. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and CMLL World Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero

GCW Tag Team Champions Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver vs. El Desperado and MAO

Others in action will be IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Clark Connors, TJP, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Robbie Eagles, YOH, Shun Skywalker, Mike Bailey, Dragon Kid, and more

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

