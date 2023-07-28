The ROH World Television Title Eliminator Tournament will determine the new #1 contender to ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe.

As seen in the video below, Lexy Nair interviewed Joe and ROH Board of Directors member Stokely Hathaway on this week’s ROH TV episode. Hathaway announced the tournament, and the first round was then held on the same episode.

The quarter-finals matches on Thursday’s show saw Shane Taylor defeat Serpentico, Tony Nese defeat Cheeseburger, Gravity defeat Anthony Henry, and Christopher Daniels defeat JD Drake.

Taylor, Nese, Gravity and Daniels will now advance to the semi-finals, but the matches have not been confirmed as of this writing because the brackets have not been revealed. The winner of the tournament will eventually challenge Joe for the title.

Joe began his first reign with the tite by defeating Minoru Suzuki on the April 13, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. He has held the strap for 472 days and counting. Since then Joe has retained over Trent Beretta, Jay Lethal, Josh Woods, current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage, Juice Robinson, Tony Deppen, Cheeseburger, ROH Hall of Famer Mark Briscoe, Colt Cabana, Daniels, Blake Christian, Matt Sydal, and Dalton Castle, which was the most recent title defense at ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 21.

Below is the aforementioned segment from ROH TV:

#ROH Board of Directors member @StokelyHathaway says an Eliminator Tournament starts tonight to crown a number one contender for the #ROH World TV Title. Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/P7rQlAK9At — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 28, 2023

