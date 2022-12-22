Drew Gulak is quite optimistic about his return to NXT.

The former cruiserweight champion discussed the move on the latest edition of WWE’s The Bump, where he explained why he doesn’t see it as a demotion, and instead is looking at his return as an opportunity to improve. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Looking at his return to NXT as an opportunity:

I have had a unique opportunity presented to me by certain people, and I see an opportunity for myself to only grow, but also to potentially help other people along the way. As you’ve seen, we talked about The Bloodline earlier, we know there’s strength in numbers here in WWE. So anybody with any sense will not turn down potential resources for that, resources being a primary thing in NXT.

Tells fans to tune in:

It’s a theme there. So I’m keeping an eye out, and Hank is someone who came up to me and reminded me of myself in my younger days and asked me for some help. So this week, we hold a seminar, the Drew Gulak Invitational. So please tune in next week. Maybe you’ll learn some stuff.

