WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with DAZN to hype up this Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash pay per view, where the Scottish Warrior will take on Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman in a triple-threat matchup for the WWE championship.

During the interview McIntyre spoke about possibly facing Roman Reigns again somewhere down the line following their epic clash at last year’s Survivor Series. Hear what he had to say below.

Says he would love to run it back with Reigns:

I hope so because that’s the big match I’d like to see down the line. We only had a few weeks or f-that, I think we had like three shows. Yeah, it wasn’t included. We didn’t have much time to build it. But I know the chemistry has always been there with Roman and I, especially where I’m at as a character now, and he’s doing the most unbelievable work right now. It clicked right away. We have such interesting stories, and we’re feeling as good as I’ve ever felt as characters right now. That was cool to give everyone a taste of it. I know it’d be awesome to come back around to it. I just love watching what Roman’s up to right now.

Says Reigns is absolutely killing it right now: