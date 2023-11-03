Drew McIntyre is feeling ultra-confident going into WWE Crown Jewel, where the Scottish Warrior will challenge Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight championship.

McIntyre spoke about this marquee matchup during a recent interview with TNT Sports. He says that he plans on bringing some more misery into the Rollins/Lynch household following Becky Lynch losing the NXT Women’s title.

I feel very bad that I’m going to bring some more misery to the Rollins/Lynch household, but it’s all good. You know they’ve had success thus far, they’re doing just fine, be just fine in the future. But yeah, the old one-two punch is going to suck for them.

Staying on subject, McIntyre promised the WWE Universe that he will finally win a world title in front of them as his first two world title wins happened during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

Myself and Seth, you know, we always make sure we play the best performance possible on such a big stage like we have for the World Title at Crown Jewel. To ensure the RAW title is the one that’s talked about after this event, we’re going to give everybody a banger they’ll be talking about for a while. This is the moment where Drew McIntyre finally raises a ‘frickin’ world title in front of fans, that’s the ‘frickin’ they’ll be talking about. I can’t say the other word that I love so much. I’m Scottish.

McIntyre’s full interview can be found below.

"This is the moment Drew McIntyre raises a "frickin" world title in front of fans" @DMcIntyreWWE foresees further troubles for the Rollins/Lynch household after #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/OZZf5t2OLy — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 2, 2023

