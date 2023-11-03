Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed working with Rick Rude and more. Here are the highlights:

On what it’s like being bit by a cobra snake:

“It’s like f**king shaving scratch. Oh, yeah. Didn’t hurt. Didn’t hurt at all, man.”

On teaming with Rick Rude:

“That’s just brilliant f**king thinking. Jesus Christ. Yeah, man. Jesus Christ, why do that? There was no need to go there. All it does is tell everybody that’s phony shit and now we’re f**king tag team partner. Yeah. Brilliant.”

