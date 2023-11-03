As noted earlier today, KAIRI Sane has been officially added back to WWE’s internal roster sheet, and is expected to make her return to the company soon. The former NXT Women’s Champion may make an appearance as soon as tomorrow’s Crown Jewel premium live event.

In an update from Fightful Select, it is noted that WWE wanted to bring back Sane during the mass re-signings last year, but a deal was unable to be reached in that time. This new report claims that WWE made re-signing her a priority in 2023.

In her absence, Sane has worked closely with STARDOM and NJPW, and became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion. Stay tuned.