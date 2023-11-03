After a number of conflicting reports surfaced yesterday it now appears that KAIRI Sane is back on WWE’s internal roster, and will be making her return to the company soon.

How soon? PW Insider reports that the former NXT Women’s Champion could appear as early as tomorrow’s Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Regardless if she does, the report notes that Sane will be returning to the states later this month.

Sane departed WWE after her contract expired in 2021. In that time she worked heavily with STARDOM and NJPW, and even became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion.