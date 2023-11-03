A new match has been announced for the November 4th (tomorrow) edition of AEW Collision.

The current reigning AEW tag team champions Big Bill & Ricky Starks will be teaming up with The Gates of Agony to battle the former tag champs FTR and La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH & Preston Vance).

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 11/4 COLLISION:

-Lance Archer vs. Darby Allin

-AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will hold their 69 Day Championship celebration

-Swerve Strickland versus AR Fox

-FTR & La Faccion Ingobernable vs. Big Bill, Ricky Starks & Gates of Agony