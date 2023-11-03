A new match has been announced for the November 4th (tomorrow) edition of AEW Collision.
The current reigning AEW tag team champions Big Bill & Ricky Starks will be teaming up with The Gates of Agony to battle the former tag champs FTR and La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH & Preston Vance).
This Saturday 11/4
Wichita#AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm CT@DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR/@rushtoroblanco/@Pres10Vance vs
AEW World Tag Team Champions @starkmanjones/@TheCaZXL + @ToaLiona/@thekaun
RUSH returns Saturday on TNT to team with FTR/Vance vs Ricky Starks/Big Bill/Gates of Agony! https://t.co/3PeseRhjpv pic.twitter.com/pXPpt6HBgH
UPDATED LINEUP FOR 11/4 COLLISION:
-Lance Archer vs. Darby Allin
-AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will hold their 69 Day Championship celebration
-Swerve Strickland versus AR Fox
-FTR & La Faccion Ingobernable vs. Big Bill, Ricky Starks & Gates of Agony