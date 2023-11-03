Eddie Kingston sings the praises of LA Knight.

The Mad King spoke with Adrian Hernandez about the rise of Knight in WWE ahead of the Megastar’s showdown with Roman Reigns at tomorrow’s Crown Jewel premium live event. Kingston says Knight busts his ass and that he’s very happy to see him find success.

I like LA Knight. He’s a good dude. He’s allowed (to wear Timbs). I’m so happy for LA Knight. That dude busts his ass. We all did. To see him get the love that he’s getting and being able to perform on that big stage, I salute him.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kingston spoke about CM Punk’s ugly departure from AEW and how he personally feels about the former world champion. You can read about that here.

