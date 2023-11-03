Mark Henry has big praise for Daniel Garcia.

The World’s Strongest Man believes the rising AEW star should have foundations built around him. In a new post on social media Henry claims that if he were to start a new wrestling company Garcia would be one of the five talents he would sign immediately. Henry did this after responding to Garcia, who posted a photo of him online.

If I was going to start a Wrestling Company, Daniel Garcia would be in my top five of young stars I would hire!

Garcia has won over the hearts of AEW fans thanks to his technical prowess and slick dance moves. He has captured the ROH Pure Championship since joining the AEW/ROH brand, and has been heavily featured next to Chris Jericho. However, since JAS has disbanded Garcia has not been on programming as much.