Drew McIntyre made an appearance on The West Sport to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, he named the worst bump of his WWE career. It came in Hell in a Cell.

“My weakness, my ultimate match weakness is Hell in the Cell. I’ve lost every single cell match, I’ve fallen off the Cell. It was the worst bump of my entire career and I fell off 10 feet off the side. I was halfway up, but you know I’m 6′ 7″ with my wrestling boots on, so I’m looking back as before I fell an additional 7 foot nearly. So falling 17 foot through a table, and you got a table can break your fall. I’m not going to suggest this for anybody, but you know gravity is a hell of a thing, and you weight 280 [pounds], you pick up speed and it was the worst thing my career. I bit through my tongue right through the middle. I looked like a snake or something, and yeah I got this crazy whiplash.”

