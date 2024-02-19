Grayson Waller will host Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on his Grayson Waller Effect talk show to further their program with The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Reigns will defend his title against Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Waller took to Twitter to troll Rhodes about how he finished his story before Rhodes did.

“Halfway to Perth and already finished my book. At least someone in WWE can finish a story.”