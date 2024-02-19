The Rock officially joined The Bloodline on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown as he cut a promo and then officially aligned with the faction.

The Rock has joined forces with Roman Reigns ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Title defense against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. The Rock took to Twitter to comment on his appearance by writing the following:

“He’s back.

Greatness sins.

Devil disrupts.

Always speaks the truth.

Even when he lies. Record setting crowd.

Thank you SALT LAKE CITY.

Mana. Energy. Eruption. Chills. ~ people’s champ

#smackdown

@wwe @tkogrp.”