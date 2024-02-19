Cody Rhodes has reflected on his memorable steel cage match against Wardlow on the February 19, 2020, episode of Dynamite as the top star was feuding with MJF at the time. MJF and Rhodes wrestled at Revolution.

During the cage match, Rhodes hit a moonsault off the top of the structure to win the match. He responded to a fan on Twitter by writing:

“Can’t get mad at how high the cage was considering I helped design it. Always love competing in Atlanta, fun memory.”