WWE submitted a trademark application for “New Catch Republic” on February 18 under the entertainment services category with The United States Patent and Trademark Office.
Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate are now using this as their tag team name, having teamed up together recently.
They are set to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day for the Tag Team Championship at Elimination Chamber this Saturday. Here is the description:
