AEW will hold a Dynamite event from BOK Center in Tulsa, OK, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,543 tickets, and there are 435 left. It’s set up for 2,978 fans.

They’ve sold 117 tickets over the last two days. Here is the updated card for the show:

Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. FTR’s Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page, Hook & Rob Van Dam

Women’s World Champion Toni Storm in action

Deonna Purrazzo in action