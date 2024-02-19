The final build for Saturday’s Elimination Chamber PLE will take place tonight as WWE Raw airs live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Those advertised for the show include Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Freakin Rollins, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Main Event Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre The Judgment Day, Becky Lynch and The New Day.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

Singles Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (champion) vs. Jey Uso

DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano), The Miz & R-Truth vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)

Last Chance Battle Royal To Qualify For Women’s Elimination Chamber: Shayna Baszler vs. Michin vs. Zoey Stark vs. Alba Fyre vs. Zelina Vega

Singles Match: Chad Gable vs. Ivar