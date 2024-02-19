Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa (w/ Jimmy Uso)

Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa

Nia Jax defeated Maxxine DuPri

Chad Gable & The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

“Michin” Mia Yim (w/ Zelina Vega) defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka (w/ WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane)

Carlito defeated Austin Theory after R-Truth comes to the ring and tries to tag into the match

Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight