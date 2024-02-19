“Stone Cold” Steve Austin recently spoke with Marc Raimondi of ESPN for an interview.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about the possibility of returning to WWE for another match.

On his match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania: “I dissected what I did, and I know that I can improve on what I did. I said I’d never get in a ring again unless all the stars aligned. For some reason, somehow, they all did. At the age of 57, I headlined the first night of WrestleMania. I never thought I’d do that. If you’d have told me that when I retired in [2003], I’d have said, ‘You’re crazy.’ So I’m not gonna sit here and say no to anything because you never say never in this crazy business of sports entertainment.”

On how another return isn’t going to happen, but ‘never say never’: “I love the sports entertainment business more than anything I’ve ever done in my life. You get a dose of it, and you want more. Here I am talking to you a couple years later about doing it again, that’s how addicting it is to me, just to talk about it. I get excited, and I’ll start talking too fast. But it’s not gonna happen. But it could.”

Check out the complete interview at ESPN.com.