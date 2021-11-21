WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics, most notably when the Scottish Warrior found out about his post-WrestleMania 36 matchup with the Big Show, which occurred immediately after he dethroned Brock Lesnar to become WWE champion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he found out about the post-WrestleMania 36 match with Big Show at the very last moment:

I found out at the very last moment and when it was happening the next day. When they filmed, it was very close to the match with Brock, it very close to when it aired is when we put the match together and I liked it. We were establishing Drew McIntyre and what I was going to be as champion. I just defeated Brock Lesnar in five minutes and then the giant walks out, who has been around for a long time, kind of a gatekeeper to say, ‘I’m going to see what you’re really made of.’

How he defeated Lesnar and Big Show in less than 20 minutes: