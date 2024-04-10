Another day, another update on Drew McIntyre and his future with WWE.

According to Fightful Select, the Scottish Warrior has not signed a new deal with WWE as of this writing. The report does specify that while this is not customary from previous eras, there is no cause of concern and that McIntyre will most likely remain with WWE. His previous deal was set to expire at WrestleMania XL, but time had been added on and he’s still under the aforementioned deal for a few months. Fightful notes that each WWE superstar will most likely have a different situation regarding re-signing.

McIntyre made headlines this past weekend when he won the world heavyweight championship from Seth Rollins on night two of WrestleMania XL. Unfortunately for him, he would lose it minutes later to Damian Priest after CM Punk beat him down. McIntyre had a chance to become the #1 contender on Raw, but Punk cost him again.

