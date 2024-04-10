A veteran of the ring has an expressed interest in working for AEW.

Japanese star Taka Michinoku took to social media today and wrote the following:

I wrestled in US more than 20 years ago. After that, I avoided going abroad, but while my body was still moving, I began to want to try a little bit. I’m especially curious about AEW. want to go up.

I wrestled in US more than 20 years ago. After that, I avoided going abroad, but while my body was still moving, I began to want to try a little bit. I'm especially curious about AEW. want to go up. pic.twitter.com/jmDKS44fUf — ＴＡＫＡみちのく (@takam777) April 10, 2024

WWE fans will remember Michinoku from his run with the company between 1997 and 2001, where he was a former light heavyweight champion. Following his departure he worked many years for All Japan, then moved on to NJPW, where he remains to this day. Michinoku has also wrestled for CMLL and was a regular competitor for ECW back in the day.

Whether AEW gives him a chance remains to be seen. Stay tuned.