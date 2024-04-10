Today’s episode of WWE Speed featured JD McDonagh battling Axiom in singles-action, with McDonagh defeating the masked man to advance in the tournament to crown the first-ever WWE Speed Champion. You can watch the full matchup below.

This means that McDonagh will now face Ricochet in the semifinals of the tournament. It was also announced that Johnny Gargano will be battling Angel on next week’s show, with the winner of that match moving on to face Bronson Reed.