Last night, NXT held its latest episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Fightful Select has released a report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on the program, as well as some backstage notes.

PRODUCERS:

-Johnny Moss produced Roxanne Perez’s promo and Tatum Paxley’s heel turn

-Steve Corino produced SCRYPTS vs. Je’Von Evans and The Family vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

-Fit Finlay produced Roxanne Perez vs. Natalya

-Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom produced Oba Femi’s promo

-Johnny Moss and Oney Lorcan produced the Brinley Reece vs. Jaida Parker match

-Terry Taylor produced Super Sonic Duo vs. Wolf Dogs

-George Carroll produced the Trick Williams promo

-Norman Smiley produced Uriah Connors vs. Tavion Heights LEVEL UP match

-Wesley Blake produced Carlee Bright/Kendal Grey vs. Stevie Turner/Blair Davenport LEVEL UP match

-AJ Winkler produced Eddy Thorpe vs. Dion Lennox LEVEL UP match

BACKSTAGE NOTES:

-Last night was Bron Breakker’s final appearance on NXT. There have been pitches made for Baron Corbin to join him as a tag team partner.

-Tatum Paxley’s heel turn was not rehearsed and was kept under wraps.

-Some segments got switched around from their original run order.

-The mood backstage was said to be jovial coming off WrestleMania weekend.

-The Steel Cage match between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes was considered for Stand & Deliver.