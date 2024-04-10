An odd thing happened to Drew McIntyre ahead of his WWE heavyweight championship match on night two of WrestleMania XL.

McIntyre stirred up some social media buzz with a tweet that initially seemed like his usual playful banter, where he alleged that UPS had misplaced his essential ring gear. This prompted the Scottish Warrior him to humorously suggest borrowing some from CM Punk, who was sidelined with an injury.

However, the truth behind McIntyre’s tweet was unveiled by special effects artist Jason Baker, who reealed that McIntyre’s gear was indeed actually lost. Baker’s wife, Mandy, a skilled production designer, devoted her entire Saturday night to crafting replacement gear for McIntyre’s match against Seth Rollins.

In a tweet, Baker clarified the situation, expressing frustration towards UPS for the mishap while praising his wife’s dedication.

His gear was legit lost. Not a work. You suck @UPS. My phenomenal wife @SandyMimpson left #WrestleMania40 night one during the show, stayed up until 6am, and had replacement gear ready for @DMcIntyreWWE before the start of Night 2. She’s an absolute legend! #proudhusband

His gear was legit lost. Not a work. You suck @UPS. My phenomenal wife @SandyMimpson left #WrestleMania40 night one during the show, stayed up until 6am, and had replacement gear ready for @DMcIntyreWWE before the start of Night 2. She’s an absolute legend! #proudhusband https://t.co/8eBFTYbkAB pic.twitter.com/Su64uQTNHP — Jason Baker (@bakingjason) April 9, 2024

Fortunately for McIntyre, he was able to compete with ring gear. Unfortunately for McIntyre, his world title run only lasted a few minutes as he would get cashed-in on by Damian Priest after gloating about his win to CM Punk.