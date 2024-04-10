An update on NXT star Josh Briggs.

Vic Joseph announced on last night’s episode of NXT that Briggs suffered two cracked ribs at last weekend’s Stand & Deliver premium live event in Philadelphia. He was competing in a triple-threat match against Dijak and Oba Femi for the NXT North American Championship. Femi ended up winning the match and retaining his title.

At this time, it is not known how long Briggs will be out of action, or the severity of his rib injury. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on his condition and status.

