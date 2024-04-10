WWE continues to innovate.

The company has opened an expansive 30,000 square feet studio complex, which will now be known as The Studios at WWE.

According to Ken Kerschbaumer from Sports Video Group, the complex boasts five studios, including a 5,000 sq. ft. main studio, a 1,500 sq. ft. Cyclorama studio, and a 1,500 sq. ft. volumetric LED studio, with two additional smaller insert stages, each approximately 600 sq. ft. The facility also houses a photo studio spanning around 1,000 sq. ft.

Of particular note is WWE’s pioneering installation of Crystal LED Verona, comprising a total of 158 cabinets across its main wall and auxiliary carts.

Joe Solari, WWE’s VP of Studio Operations, expressed enthusiasm about the newly created space, stating, “We’ve had several individuals come in to explore the studio, and there’s palpable excitement about utilizing these stages. This expansion equips us with innovative tools and an enhanced platform to elevate our productions and amplify fan engagement. Presently, there’s nothing comparable in Connecticut, not only in terms of studio space but also in the extensive production support we offer.”

Marty Miller, WWE’s Senior Vice President and Director of WWE TV, recently hinted at their intention to leverage technology further as WWE Raw transitions to Netflix. The move to Netflix is slated for January 2025.