This week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up is in the can.

Prior to the post-WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 episode of WWE NXT on USA Network show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. on Tuesday night, WWE taped matches for this week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete taping results from the show.

Blake Howard and Byron Saxton were on commentary.



* Tavion Heights defeated Uriah Conners with a wind up belly to belly Suplex.



* Blair Davenport and Stevie Turner defeated Carlee Bright and Kendall Grey after a spinning front suplex from Blair on Carlee.



* Eddy Thorpe defeated Dion Lennox via Implant DDT.

WWE NXT Level Up airs every Friday on Peacock and Hulu.