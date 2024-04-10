Some WWE stars are having fun on social media today.

This evening’s AEW Dynamite is going to feature the highly anticipated backstage footage from All In Wembley, which will be presented by the Young Bucks. The footage will reportedly feature the scuffle that CM Punk got into with Jungle Boy Jack Perry, an incident that led to Punk being fired from AEW. While many have questioned why AEW would air the footage, one thing that is certain is that it will air, as Tony Khan confirmed the news yesterday during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Grayson Waller has since taken to social media to poke fun at the footage being aired. He writes, “Later today, I’m going to share exclusive security camera footage of myself and @_Theory1 beating up the entire WWE locker room backstage. It’s time the world knows how tough the Smackdown Tag Champs really are!”

NXT’s Dijak later joined in on the fun by responding to Waller. He writes, “It’s true, I saw it. There was real glass everywhere.” This is a shot at the entire Perry and Punk situation, which was centered around Perry using real glass during a matchup with HOOK at All In.

Stay tuned for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.