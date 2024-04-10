Both nights of WWE WrestleMania XL aired live on Netflix in New Zealand.

The news was first noted by Lightshed Partners’ Brandon Ross, who said that New Zealand has a population of 5.1 million and is a market “known as a test bed for tech companies.” WWE reached a five-year $10 billion deal with Netflix to air its flagship program, Raw, on the streaming giants platform beginning in 2025.

WrestleMania XL has been touted as the most successful WrestleMania of all time, with WWE themselves reporting record breaking gates, merchandise, social media engagements, sponsorships, and more. Variety later reported that the WrestleMania XL broadcasts were up in viewership from last year’s show, and only trailed the NFL in most viewership of all time for a live event. It was named the most streamed entertainment event ever.