The viewership numbers are in for the April 9th edition of NXT on the USA network.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 647,000 viewers, a 1% increase from the previous Tuesday’s viewership number of 641,000. It scored a rating of 0.19 in the 18-49 demographic, which was down 5% from last week’s demo number. This was the first episode of NXT following the weekend’s Stand & Deliver premium live event.

NXT featured Axiom & Nathan Frazier dethroning Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker for the NXT tag team titles. However, it also featured the return of Karrion Kross and AOP, who look to make a huge impact back on the yellow-and-black brand.

