Tony Khan once again states his case.

The AEW President spoke with Uproxx about this evening’s edition of Dynamite, which will feature the Young Bucks airing footage of the backstage incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry from last summer’s All In London pay-per-view, an incident that led to Punk being fired from the promotion. Many wondered what angle AEW would be taking in airing the Punk footage, and whether it was in response to the interview he did with Ariel Helwani on WrestleMania XL week, where he bashed Khan, and his time at AEW.

Khan reiterates what he told Sports Illustrated, which is that the footage will play into AEW storylines, especially as they approach their first-ever Dynasty pay-per-view.

For us, this is a decision based on the timing of our upcoming pay-per-view, AEW Dynasty, and given where the Young Bucks stand going into the World Tag Team Championship Tournament finals at AEW Dynasty,” he says. “This was the right time and place for them to play this footage and talk about why it’s relevant to them and AEW going forward and what this means going into AEW Dynasty.

Tonight’s Dynamite will also feature Adam Copeland battling Penta El Zero Miedo for the TNT Championship, Samoa Joe facing Dustin Rhodes, an appearance by Mercedes Moné and more top stars in action.