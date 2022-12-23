Drew McIntyre is not being medically cleared to return to the ring for WWE next week.

As we’ve noted, McIntyre reportedly suffered a ruptured eardrum during the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series. He continued to wrestle after Survivor Series as he worked an eight-man match at the November 27 live event in Portland, Maine, teaming with The Brawling Brutes for a win over The Bloodline. He then announced earlier this month that he was “medically disqualified” and unable to team with Sheamus to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on the December 9 SmackDown.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that McIntyre will not be cleared to return to the ring in time for Monday’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City. McIntyre was scheduled to team with Kevin Owens, Sheamus and Braun Strowman to face The Bloodline in eight-man tag team action, but the main event for MSG has been changed to Owens and Strowman vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Up until earlier today, it was expected that McIntyre would return to the ring at the post-Christmas live events for the SmackDown brand. Now word is that as of today, McIntyre will not be appearing in any form on next week’s live events.

It was noted that McIntyre is still recovering from his “minor injury” and he will not be able to return until the WWE doctors clear him.

You can click here for McIntyre’s recent comments on what he said about returning “very, very soon” while on WWE’s The Bump, also looking ahead to WrestleMania 39 season.

