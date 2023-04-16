Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis are now dual champions in NJPW.

Saturday’s NJPW Capital Collision event was headlined by IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open capturing the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles by winning a Triple Threat over former champions The Motor City Machine Guns, and the team of Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi. The finish saw Aussie Open double team Chris Sabin, then hit Coriolis for the pin.

After the match, Fletcher declared Aussie Open to be the best tag team in the world. Fans chanted for AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, but Fletcher dismissed the chants and said Aussie Open plans to begin their own collection of title belts because they run the world.

This is Aussie Open’s second reign with the titles as they were crowned inaugural NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions in July 2022. Sabin and Alex Shelley began their first run with the titles on October 28, 2022 at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street by defeating Aussie Open. The Guns held the straps for 169 recognized days.

Below are several shots of Saturday’s main event title change from the Sports & Entertainment Arena in Washington, DC:

