Dustin Rhodes talks all things AEW.

The Natural appeared on Busted Open Radio where he broke down why he’s excited for the promotion’s future, specifically the women’s division and how much it has improved since 2019. Rhodes begins by discussing the amount of training that the women stars go through on a weekly basis.

I feel really good about it because if you look back to day one, they’ve grown so much. They’re still coming to my training practices every week, and we drill, we teach new things, we fix wrongs, things like that, and we just do it every single week, and that repetition and get them a little loose, with my talking about the audience and making people feel something.

Rhodes later adds that he believes the women’s division is thriving in ways it hadn’t before, later acknowledging that it took AEW some time to get there.

To me, I believe they’re doing an excellent job, and I believe our women’s division is only gonna get stronger and stronger. It’s really good right now, and I’m happy to see it because it took some time to get there, and it’s there, and we’re kind of thriving in that area.

