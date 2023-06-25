AEW has announced an early lineup for next Saturday’s edition of Collision, which will feature three matchups in the Owen Hart tournament and the Collision debut of AEW World Champion, MJF. As a reminder, the July 1st episode of Collision will be taped on Thursday, but air in its normal time slot. Check out the lineup below.

-Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong Owen Hart Tournament Opening Round

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dustin Rhodes Owen Hart Tournament Opening Round

-Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks Owen Hart Tournament Opening Round

-AEW World Champion MJF makes his Collision wrestling debut