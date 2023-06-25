We reported yesterday that WWE had made a ton of changes ahead of its episode of SmackDown, which included Bayley getting her match pulled, LA Knight having his match changed and the return of Charlotte Flair. You can check out the full list of changes that were made here.

According to PW Insider, these changes were due to one man…Vince McMahon. The changes reportedly left many feeling frustrated backstage as WWE had been a little bit more organized with McMahon being away from creative. Bayley took to Twitter this morning to comment on her match being pulled. She writes, “Card subject to change..Sorry. Sorry you couldn’t watch me beat dat ass.”