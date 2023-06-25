AEW star and NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale has advanced in the Owen Hart tournament.

Willow defeated Nyla Rose on this evening’s AEW Collision from Toronto, where she picked up the win after hitting her signature gut-wrench powerbomb. The champ will face the winner of Athena and Billie Starkz in the tournament semifinals. She is also set to compete against AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm at tomorrow’s Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view. Highlights from tonight’s match can be found below.

Nyla Rose tries to utilize her nails in this match! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@NylaRoseBeast | @willowwrestles pic.twitter.com/Wn0CBx6G5P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2023

Willow Nightingale is still in this fight with a possibly injured left arm! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@NylaRoseBeast | @willowwrestles pic.twitter.com/36DdiEVKdT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2023

Toni Storm of The Outcasts tries to intimidate Willow Nightingale before they clash tomorrow night at Forbidden Door for the #AEW Women's World title. Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#ToniStorm | @willowwrestles pic.twitter.com/OL7b7AgMW3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2023

