Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship will open this Sunday’s Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view.

The news was broken by MJF on this evening’s AEW Collision. The Devil appeared via titantron to address Tanahashi shortly after The Ace defeated Swerve Strickland in singles-action. MJF said that he spoke with Tony Khan and that the only way he would show up to Forbidden Door is if his match was put on first, adding that he doesn’t want to stay in a dump like Canada any longer than he has to.

"With all due respect, 'Ace' you are not on the level of The Devil."#AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor is LIVE on PPV THIS SUNDAY at 8pm ET/5pm PT Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@The_MJF | @tanahashi1_100 pic.twitter.com/xzOwsNlNzW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2023

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view will air live this Sunday from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated card:

AEW World Title Match

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. MJF (c)

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Jungle Boy vs. SANADA (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW International Title

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm (c)

Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match

CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima

Bryan Danielson vs. NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada

Adam Cole vs. Tom Lawlor

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara) and Minoru Suzuki vs. Sting, Darby Allin and Tetsuya Naito

Adam Page, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Eddie Kingston and NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita and Shota Umino

The Buy-In Pre-show: Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match

ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Billie Starkz