Tetsuya Naito has been revealed as the mystery partner for Sting and Darby Allin.

The NJPW superstar and former IWGP World Champion was introduced by Sting and Allin on tonight’s AEW Collision, where he confronted Chris Jericho and longtime rival Minoru Suzuki ahead of their six-man tag team clash at tomorrow’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view. Naito and Jericho have history together as well, as the two clashed for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at Dominion and WrestleKingdom in 2019.

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view will air live this Sunday from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated card:

AEW World Title Match

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. MJF (c)

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Jungle Boy vs. SANADA (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW International Title

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm (c)

Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match

CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima

Bryan Danielson vs. NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada

Adam Cole vs. Tom Lawlor

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara) and Minoru Suzuki vs. Sting, Darby Allin and Tetsuya Naito

Adam Page, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Eddie Kingston and NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita and Shota Umino

The Buy-In Pre-show: Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match

ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Billie Starkz