AEW has announced two matchups and an MJF segment for next Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TBS. Expect more matchups to be revealed within the week. Check it out below.
-MJF speaks for the first time since costing Wardlow the TNT title
-Chris Jericho/Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver/Alex Reynolds
-Andrade/Butcher/Blade/Private Party vs. The Hardys/Darby Allin/Sting Texas Tornado Match
