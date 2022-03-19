AEW has announced two matchups and an MJF segment for next Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TBS. Expect more matchups to be revealed within the week. Check it out below.

-MJF speaks for the first time since costing Wardlow the TNT title

-Chris Jericho/Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver/Alex Reynolds

-Andrade/Butcher/Blade/Private Party vs. The Hardys/Darby Allin/Sting Texas Tornado Match

(Special thanks to @Guzzomatic)