EC3 is your new NWA National Heavyweight Champion.

Friday’s NWA 312 pay-per-view opened up with EC3 defeating Cyon to capture the NWA National Heavyweight Title.

This is EC3’s first reign with the title. Cyon began his first reign on August 27, 2022 at the NWA 74th Anniversary show, where he defeated Jax Dane. Cyon held the strap for 222 recognized days.

EC3 already has his first challenger as NWA 312 also saw Silas Mason in the Bob Luce Memorial Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender for a future title match.

Below are a few shots from last night’s title change from StudioONE in Highland Park, Illinois:

