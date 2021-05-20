News surfaced a few days ago that IMPACT superstar and former world champion Eddie Edwards was dealing with appendicitis, and would possibly need surgery to recover from the painful condition, which causes inflammation in the appendix area.

PW Insider has now confirmed that Edwards did have surgery on May 17th, and will be out for some time. Whether this affects IMPACT’s plan for a future Edwards versus Kenny Omega matchup remains to be seen, but the standard recovery time for this particular operation is listed at six weeks.

Stay tuned.