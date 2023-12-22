AEW superstar Eddie Kingston recently joined Tim & Eli on Battleground to discuss his participation in the Continental Classic tournament, and revealed what his goals would be if he were to win.

If you don’t know, the winner of the Continental Classic tournament becomes the reigning AEW Continental Championship, ROH World Champion, and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion, creating the first-ever Triple Crown Champion. Kingston says that his goals would be to defend the titles everywhere, including on the indies, if he were to emerge victorious.

That’s the goal, but not my show. I would love, when I do win, I would like to defend all three belts together as one as the Triple Crown, but I would also like to do it separately, as well. Defend the Continental just by itself or Ring of Honor by itself or Strong Openweight as itself, but also together. Would I like to go to New Japan and do it? Of course. Would I like, if my body lets me, it’s not the schedule, it’s my body. If my body lets me, I would love to go to certain independents like DEFY and AIW and other places I wish, I’m not trying to be an asshole, I just can’t remember, my brain is trying to name all the Indies. HOG in New York. If my body is willing, I would love to do it. When I do win, that’s my goal, to defend all three at once and also all three separately. New Japan would be fun. That would be fun.

Kingston battles Andrade El Idolo on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Collision. However, since the standings are so close he will need Bryan Danielson and Brody King to either lose/tie if he wants to advance to the Blue League finals.

Check out Kingston’s full interview below.

