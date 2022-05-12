AEW superstar Eddie Kingston recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics, including his desire to face Japanese legends Yuji Nagata and Hiroshi Tanahashi, and how he hopes to compete and win NJPW’s prestigious G1 Climax tournament. Highlights from the interview are below.

Hopes to face Yuji Nagata and Hiroshi Tanahashi:

“Well, I already have Ishii at STRONG. So, that was number one for New Japan [Shin Nippon Puroresu]. Hopefully, I said it right. Ishii was the guy. Tanahashi, to me, saved puroresu at one time. Especially for New Japan. Of course, him. Nagata, of course, ‘cause when that whole run he had with the IWGP title going sixty [minutes] with Chono and other matches, facing off against the shooters during a time period that was a little rough. But he was in there. He was a warrior. But for Forbidden Door, I don’t know if it can happen, but if we talk about the Forbidden Door, it’d be Akiyama. I know he doesn’t work with New Japan or he’s not with them, I know he’s with DDT, but Forbidden Door, right? That’s what everybody [is].”

Has a strong desire to compete in the G1 Climax:

“Yeah. The last time I was in Japan was in 2011 for Osaka Pro, at the time. Yeah, G1 has always been a goal. I was talking to somebody the other night, it was a youngin’ in the locker room—I’m not gonna say who—but I was trying to explain that when I broke in my biggest goals were ECW, right before they closed; All Japan, at the time, before the NOAH split; and then New Japan and I wanted to be in all the tournaments. So, of course, the G1’s always a goal. If not this year, then it’ll be a goal next year. For me, personally, the competitor in me, it’s not just about being invited to the G1. It’s about actually winning. Not just doing good. Not just making it to the finals and other people would be happy about that. No, I’m trying to live forever. I’m trying to have my legacy live forever, so I’m trying to win the whole thing. So G1. There’s your answer. To anyone listening—G1! Let’s go.”