During his interview with My Mom’s Basement, Eddie Kingston spoke on his match against Miro at All Out. Here’s what he had to say:

All I can tell you is we have these ring steps that go up into the Gorilla position and we go out. I walk out and do my thing. I was so pumped up that I ran up those steps and then I just remember going down to the ring – I beelined for the ring because I was so pumped up and ready to go and I wanted to fight Miro. I don’t remember the match at all because I kind of just went into the zone….it’s happened a couple of times for big matches, I guess. I just enter the zone and that’s it. I’m not there anymore. It’s full Eddie Kingston and nothing else.

Credit: My Mom’s Basement. H/T 411Mania.