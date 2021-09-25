During his interview with SI, C.M. Punk spoke on why he’s so excited to work with younger wrestlers in AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

The naked eye shows these guys are oozing with potential. The list of young guys like that in AEW is staggering. For so long, I saw people in an office position and go, ‘This is the guy,’ instead of saying, ‘These are the people.’ That’s the animus of wrestling Powerhouse Hobbs or Darby Allin, and I think Brian Pillman Jr. is another one of those guys. They have this raw charisma; they have ‘it.’ That’s been lacking in our industry for so long, and AEW is capitalizing on all of that star power.

Credit: SI.